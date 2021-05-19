Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger chanted with enthusiasm, “We are back! We are back!” before he spoke about the importance of resurrecting the theatrical experience for moviegoers. Schwarzenegger appeared Wednesday before a socially distanced audience at AMC Century City 15 theater in Los Angeles. The actor and former California governor, along with filmmakers and major Hollywood studio executives, took part in the “Big Screen is Back” initiative. Others who spoke were J.J. Abrams, Maggie Q, Sam Richardson, Janicza Bravo and David Bruckner. It was one of the first in-person events for the motion picture industry to showcase its biggest upcoming projects.