Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Those enrolled in Minnesota’s medical marijuana program are expected to have a more affordable option to the liquid, oil and pills currently allowed under one of the nation’s most restrictive medical cannabis laws.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was expected to sign the bill that passed the House and Senate this week which relaxes the program by including smokable marijuana.

Patrick McClellan, of Bloomington, uses marijuana to treat his rare form of muscular dystrophy. McClellan said the smokable option is the most important change to the medical marijuana program since it was passed in 2014. McClellan says the cost of liquid cannabis has been a barrier to accessibility.