Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at an event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Centennial Commission officials announced Wednesday that Abrams will speak at the televised event on May 31. Abrams’ work on voter access and political infrastructure is credited with helping flip the state of Georgia for Democrats in 2020. A series of events and activities are scheduled across Tulsa over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the anniversary. Performers include Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend.