Student’s arrest for racist post sparks free speech debate

The arrest of a Connecticut high school student accused of posting racist comments about a Black classmate on social media has sparked a debate on free speech rights. Authorities say the Fairfield Warde High School student was arrested May 7 after posting a photo of a Black classmate on Snapchat with a caption that included racist comments. The student was charged with the misdemeanor hate crime of ridiculing on account of race. The arrest is being supported by civil rights advocates including the NAACP, but free speech groups are calling it an unusual move by police that raises First Amendment issues.