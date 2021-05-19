Target’s 1Q profit surges as shoppers go out and spend

NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported surging sales and profits for its fiscal first quarter thanks to shoppers who bought more apparel as they emerge from the pandemic. The Minneapolis-based discounter said that sales at stores opened at least a year rose 18%, following a 6.9% increase during the previous quarter. Online sales soared 50% after increasing 118% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Target also offered an upbeat sales outlook. It joins Walmart, Home Depot and Macy’s in posting strong results for the fiscal first quarter, indicating that newly vaccinated shoppers are ready to spend.