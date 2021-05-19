Comeback kids! Eagles rally for extra-inning win over UW-P

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse baseball teams scored four runs in the 9th and three more in the 10th to beat UW-Platteville 14-13 in a WIAC Tournament first-round game.

Colton Schraepfer scored the game-wining run in the bottom of the 10th on a wild pitch.

The Eagles trailed 5-0 early before tieing the game at 7.

They trailed 11-7 entering the bottom of the 9th before tieing the game again and sending it to extra innings.

Connor Roesler went 4 for 4 with a home run and 4 runs batted in for UW-L.

Mac Born also had 4 hits for the Eagles.

"That's playoff baseball. That's really all I have to say. When you get to this point in the season you're competing until the last out. Whenever you come to the ballpark you never know what's going to happen, especially during the playoffs. Feels great to win and compete down to the last pitch," said senior 2nd baseman Brennan Schmitt.

UW-L advances to the double-elimination part of the tournament.

They'll play UW-Whitewater at Whitewater on Friday at 10 AM.