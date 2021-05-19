Tip from dental office leads to arrest in US Capitol breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after a tipster reported overhearing him boasting about it during a dental appointment. Daniel Warmus of Alden was released from custody Wednesday, a day after appearing in federal court in Buffalo on four misdemeanor counts. According to a criminal complaint, the FBI began investigating Warmus after receiving a Jan. 12 tip that he had talked about smoking marijuana inside the Capitol and refusing a police officer’s warning to leave. His lawyer, Daniel Dubois, says Warmus looks forward to defending himself against the charges.