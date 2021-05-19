IOC offers Tokyo medical help amid call for cancellation

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has offered to have more medical personnel available to help out during the Tokyo Olympics when they open in nine weeks. Bach said the help would be provided by national Olympic committees but provided few details. His offer comes after a 6,000-member Japanese medical group called for the Olympics to be canceled because of the stress it will put on health-service delivery in Japan. The Olympics open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. Bach gave no indication they would be canceled although up to 80% of Japanese in polls say that is their wish.