US sanctions Albania ex-leader Sali Berisha over corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States has sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha, barring him from entering the country after being accused of involvement in “significant corruption.” Berisha, 76, who was also president in the 1990s, is now a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that Berisha “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes.” The U.S. also is barring entry to Berisha’s wife and two children. There was no immediate reaction from Berisha or the Democratic Party.