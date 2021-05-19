US says it opposes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it opposes a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The U.S. reiterates its position that such a resolution could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities. France drafted the resolution after the U.S. blocked at least four attempts to have the council issue a press statement calling for an end to hostilities, giving the same reason. It is not clear if, or when, France might call for a vote, which would likely lead to a U.S. veto.