WIAA State Track coming back to UW-L next month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA is coming back to La Crosse in June for another state tournament.

The athletic organization announced Wednesday afternoon that they've reached an agreement to bring back the WIAA State Track & Field Championships to Veterans Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus from June 24-26.

It marks the return of state track after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the ongoing convern over the virus, the WIAA has adjusted the structure of the tournament.

In a statement from the WIAA, the meet takes place over three days with events for both boys and girls conducted in one day for each of the respective three divisions.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the statement. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

According to the WIAA, the accommodations and guidelines allow up to 5,500 people to attend for each of the three days of competition. The specific dates of the event are Thursday, June 24 for Division 3; Friday, June 25 for Division 2; and Saturday, June 26 for Division 1.

“UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse community are delighted to partner with the WIAA and host the 2021 State Track Meet,” UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said in the statement. “It’s been a challenging year with COVID-19, and UWL looks forward to working with the WIAA to put on a memorable championship event for Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes.”

The WIAA has more details on their website regarding scheduling and times. They said they'll post more information on the tournament as it becomes available.