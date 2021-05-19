Wisconsin Update: 39.8 percent finish COVID vaccination process

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Figures released Wednesday afternoon from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services showed more than 2.3 million residents are finished with the process to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The data stated 2,318,740 people, or 39.8 percent of the state's population, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The numbers said that 2,659,706 people or 45.7 percent of residents in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 124,974 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 45.5 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 112,827, or 41.1 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 61,355 people or 52 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 54,946 people in La Crosse County or 46.6 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 31.6 percent, Vernon: 37.8 percent, Trempealeau: 43.6 percent, and Jackson: 33 percent.

DHS said there were five new deaths in the state from COVID-19 in its Wednesday update. The number of deaths in the state from the virus is 6,976.

71 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With another 383 cases, it raises the total number of cases to 607,138 since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 3,444 tests came back negative.

Of all positive cases reported, 593,187 or 97.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,370 (+1) 0.86 7 Crawford 1,726 (+3) 0.71 19 (+1) Grant 4,930 (+7) 2.43 85 Jackson 2,644 (+2) 1.43 26 La Crosse 12,825 (-4)* 6 87 Monroe 4,570 (+5) 3.86 38 Trempealeau 3,551 (+3) 1.29 42 Vernon 1,933 (+2) 1.29 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

