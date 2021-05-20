2021 AP spring season All-State football team

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press spring season All-State football team includes Player of the Year Braelon Allen. Allen, a Wisconsin recruit, made the first team both as a running back and as a defensive back. He’s joined on offense by teammate Kyle Walljasper, the quarterback who helped Fondy to a 7-0 season, and linemen Brayden Boldt and Levi Liedke. Their coach, Steven Jorgensen, was named coach of the year by a panel of statewide media.