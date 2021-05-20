After tough year, Butler says Heat are ‘ready for anything’

MIAMI (AP) — This was not the season the Miami Heat envisioned. They spent 65% of the season mired in seventh place or lower in the Eastern Conference standings. They spent two weeks spanning late January and early February in 13th place. It took until Game 37 — just past the midway point — to get over.500 for the first time. They couldn’t shoot. They couldn’t stay healthy. They couldn’t escape COVID-19. The next challenge is here, and how Miami handles this one will determine if the season gets even more enjoyable or if it ends. The defending East champions wound up as the No. 6 seed and open the postseason on Saturday against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.