Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand Friday to defend the company’s iPhone app store against charges that it has grown into an illegal monopoly — one far more profitable than his predecessor Steve Jobs ever envisioned. The technology giant is counting on Cook’s appearance on the witness stand to put the finishing touches on Apple’s defense against an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Epic is trying to topple Apple’s so-called “walled garden” for apps that welcomes users and developers while keeping competition out.