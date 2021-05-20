Asian shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after benchmarks closed broadly lower on Wall Street in a third day of retreat. The price of Bitcoin steadied. Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. Bitcoin’s price edged 0.5% higher to $39,725.82, according to the crypto news site Coindesk. Japan’s government reported exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier while imports climbed nearly 13%, indicating a recovery in overseas demand even as the country weathers its worst bout of coronavirus outbreaks so far. Exports to the U.S. rose 45% and those to China jumped nearly 34% in a strong rebound from the shocks of the pandemic.