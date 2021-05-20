Bangor sees major street work this summer

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - Construction season will last a while this year in Bangor.

Village President Gary Althoff said they're in the early part of a six-month infrastructure project to replace sewer and water lines, streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and lighting in the downtown area.

Althoff said in a news release that the commercial district portion of the $5.24 million project should be done by mid-July. Completion of the remaining work is set for November 1.

Businesses are accessible and open during the construction process.

The release also said they're widening a section of 10th Avenue South near the Bangor Schools and installing a sidewalk so children have a safer way to get to school.

The photos in this story were contributed by the village.