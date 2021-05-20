Blugolds starts game with 9-run first inning, throw combined no-hitter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Logan and Aquinas faced off on Tuesday and the Blugolds emerged victorious, 7-1. The Rangers looked for revenge only days after defeat.

Aquinas' Jared Everson was the second batter of the game. He set the tone for the Blugold offense. Everson watched the first pitch curveball go by. When the second one came, he sent it over the scoreboard for a 2-run HR.

The Blugolds were able to score 9 runs in the first. In the second, the lead extended thanks to a 2-RBI single from Everson and an RBI single from Michael Lium. Everson finished with 4 RBIs, all coming in the first two innings.

The Blugolds offense was a dominant force on Thursday night, defeating the Rangers of Logan 16-0.

Aquinas' Pearson Feehan and Lucas Ellingson had a combined no-hitter.