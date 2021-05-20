Bringing thunder and a few stronger storms into the mix

Over the last two days, rainfall has remained light. Dry soils have received a tenth of an inch to three-quarters of an inch. An additional inch will be possible through the next 48 hours as the wet weather continues.

Showers will be scattered throughout the day as temperatures climb back to the mid to upper 70s. The muggy weather is here to stay as dew points hold in the mid-60s through the weekend.

Into the afternoon a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Small hail, gusty winds, and lightning will be tracked into Friday morning. Stay aware and if you hear the thunder roar, head indoors.

The heaviest rains will occur Friday morning then become isolated. Another round of isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Stay aware and hydrated as high temperatures warm to nearly 80 degrees. Then the next dry period will bring in partial clearing Friday night.

Areas of sunshine will allow for a hot and humid start to your Saturday. High temperatures will climb to the mid-80s which would be the warmest we’ve been since the beginning of May. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday night but if storms do develop they will be very isolated.

The next round of broken rain and thunder chances will arrive Sunday night. This could extend through Tuesday with the heat and humidity set in place through this time. Stay tuned for more details on this weather pattern as the weekend proceeds.

Stay safe!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett