Canning scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (14-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-24, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nelson Cruz and the Twins will take on the Angels Thursday.

The Angels are 9-11 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Twins are 6-12 on the road. Minnesota has hit 56 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads them with 10, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 10-3. Aaron Slegers earned his first victory and Justin Upton went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Randy Dobnak registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .608.

Cruz leads the Twins with 10 home runs and is slugging .535.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .203 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Juan Lagares: (toe), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist), Mitch Garver: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.