Czechs rally against justice minister over explosion probe

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied against the Czech Republic’s justice minister and accused her of spreading misinformation about the investigation of a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies. The protesters in Prague on Thursday called on Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova to resign and said if she does not, they will hold more rallies across the country next week. Benesova was the only member of the current coalition government who backed President Milos Zeman after he said that the 2014 blast could have been caused by human error or some other cause. All other government ministers said that’s not true. The demonstrators repeatedly accused Zeman of treason.