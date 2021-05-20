Despite power plant closing, Genoa boat landing to remain open

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Although the Genoa power plant officially closes on June 1, access and restroom facilities at the boat landing adjacent to the plant will remain open to the public.

Dairyland Power Cooperative, which runs the Genoa plant, said Thursday that the Blaske Boat Landing and its facilities are still accessible to the public.

According to Dairyland, the site is the most utilized boat landing in Pool 9 on the Mississippi River.

Built in 2013 by the Town of Genoa and Dairyland, there is a permanent two-unit restroom at the landing. Dairyland said in a statement that they're committed to supporting the facility's upkeep. It is handicap accessible with ramps and handrails for each unit.

Dairyland announced in January 2020 that they were closing the plant which went online in June 1969.