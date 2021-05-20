DOJ: Alabama prisons remain deadly, homicides increasing

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Alabama prisons have not improved despite years of warnings and that inmate homicides have increased. The Justice Department on Wednesday filed the amended complaint in the federal lawsuit that was filed last year against the state. Officials wrote that failed negotiations make it clear that constitutional compliance cannot be secured by voluntary means. The Department of Justice is asking a judge to declare Alabama’s violent prisons unconstitutional. It argues judicial intervention is needed to protect inmates. The state has acknowledged problems but denied that conditions are unconstitutional.