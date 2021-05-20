EU ministers seek to cement trade ties with Biden team

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and U.S. top trade officials have a virtual meeting to cement recent advances in settling some key differences that have soured trans-Atlantic relations over the past years. Germany’s Trade Minister Peter Altmaier spoke of the scent of spring in the air when it came to relations with the Biden administration following four years of divisive relations under President Donald Trump. Over the past weeks, both sides have already hit the pause button on two of the most divisive trade disputes and hope Biden’s visit to the EU next month will further increase cooperation.