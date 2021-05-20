Filing: Ex-Boston mayor knew of abuse claims against top cop

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says ex-Mayor Marty Walsh was aware of decades-old domestic violence allegations against the city’s now embattled top cop before picking him to lead the department. The statement this week came in a case brought by Police Commissioner Dennis White, who is urging a court to block the city from firing him after placing him on leave in February. Walsh, now secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, denies having any knowledge of the allegations before picking White for the top job. A judge heard arguments in the White’s case on Thursday but didn’t immediately issue a ruling.