Fisherman’s Road access intermittent during road work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Monday, access to Fisherman's Road by the La Crosse Municipal Airport has intermittent closures due to a road construction project.

Starting on May 24, the road is undergoing reconstruction. During that time, the portion of the road from Fanta Reed Road to the Park gate entrance may be closed.

The city street department said access won't be guaranteed except on the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Work on the road should be wrapped up by June 4 according to the city.