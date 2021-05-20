Foundation urges UNC to rethink Hannah-Jones tenure decision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The foundation that funds the University of North Carolina professorship offered to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is urging the university to reverse its decision to deny her tenure. Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine. Some conservatives have complained about the project, which focuses on the country’s history of slavery. The Knight Foundation’s president, Alberto Ibargüen, issued a statement noting that while the foundation respects the independence of the universities where it endows chairs, he hopes UNC will reconsider its decision to only offer Hannah-Jones a contract position instead of tenure.