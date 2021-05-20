Gold Star Grant provides resident artists to Hamilton-SOTA I for reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Education Foundation and Trust Point Inc. provided the Hamilton-SOTA I school with a $5,200 Gold Star Grant.

The Gold Star Grant funds the stay of two artists in residency at Hamilton-SOTA I. The artists will incorporate the arts, theater, and dance into the curriculums of the staff. Additionally, the students and artists will collaborate on an art installation to be enjoyed by the students and public.

"In some way, it marks all of the students who were here for the reopening. It creates a sense of legacy and connection to the community that's going to survive," said Kim Nofsinger, the Arts Integration Specialist at SOTA I.

The artist will be featured during the reopening of the school this Fall, when the new expansion is completed. In partnership between the two schools, the building is receiving a $4.6 million expansion.

"How can we be two schools, one community? This Grant is another iteration of that," said Ben Burns, Principal of Hamilton-SOTA I.

In addition to the 18,700 sq. ft. expansion, the space will provide four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, library, and community space.

L.P.E.F. Gold Star Grants have provided $96,800 to La Crosse schools over the academic year.