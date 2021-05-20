Skip to Content

GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

1:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal. That’s despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise. President Joe Biden seeks a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. But the lack of any sizable movement from Republicans is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats that time is slipping for a deal. There was “not a significantly changed offer” from the Republicans during their meeting with the administration this week, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations. At the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “productive conversations” are underway on Capitol Hill. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content