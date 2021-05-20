Greek villages, monasteries evacuated as fire damages homes

LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — A large wildfire in Greece has damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tears through rugged forest terrain. Fire Service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters are involved to try to contain the blaze some 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki. Authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many vacation homes. Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated. No injuries were reported.