Heat, Humidity, Thunderstorms

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

We have been experiencing gloomy conditions the past couple of days and that is expected to continue for the next several days. This is good news because we are in a Moderate Drought. Hopefully we will see enough rainfall to put a slight dent in our rainfall deficit.

Storms Chances Increase

We are looking at scattered thunderstorms moving into the area this afternoon into the overnight hours with a few of them being on the severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a marginal risk for severe weather today. There is the potential for damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and small hail. Make sure to stay weather aware in case any watches or warnings are issued.

Above Normal Temperatures

Temperatures will be above average throughout the forecast period. We are looking at a very warm day on Saturday with summer-like temperatures in the upper 80s. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s once we enter next week.

Pollen Season Continues

Tree and Oak pollen counts are in the moderate category. Birch and Pine are in the low category. We will see a decrease in those categories as we head into the later part of May as Grass pollen starts to increase. If you suffer from allergies please limit your time outdoors if possible.

WXOW Stormtracker Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden