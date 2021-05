HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen put up 10 runs in the 1st inning to propel them to a 12-1 win over Onalaska on Thursday night.

Sydney Jahr had 2 hits, including a home run with 3 RBI. Ellie Kline was 2-2, with 2 RBI.

Holmen improves to 6-1 MVC