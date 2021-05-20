Hopes fade for 26 missing after barge sinks in India storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers have recovered 12 more bodies as hopes fade for 26 people still missing after a barge with 261 onboard sank off Mumbai when a powerful cyclone lashed the region this week. The last of 186 survivors were rescued on Wednesday, and since then navy rescuers have found only floating bodies. A navy spokesman says a total of 49 bodies have now been recovered since the search was launched Monday. A survivor says everyone on the large barge rushed to the deck sensing danger during the storm. He says water gushed into the barge and it started tilting, He says the survivors bobbed up and down in life jackets for up to eight hours before being rescued.