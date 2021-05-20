Inmate’s suicide probed; lawyer says meds were discontinued

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia inmate has died by suicide after his lawyer says his jailers discontinued his psychotropic medication. Sixty-two-year-old Christopher Lapp was an inmate at the Alexandria jail awaiting sentencing on federal bank robbery charges. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office says Lapp died Tuesday night at Inova Hospital. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning after a suicide attempt. The death is under investigation by both the sheriff’s department and the Alexandria Police Department. Court records show Lapp had a history of mental health problems. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial but was medicated to restore his competence.