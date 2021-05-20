Skip to Content

Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The decision came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive. It was not immediately clear when the truce was to take effect.

The public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately. Other TV channels said it would go into effect at 2 a.m. There was no immediate reaction from Hamas.

