Justin Fairfax’s bid for governor has observers asking: Why?

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, has long had lofty political ambitions, and despite facing two unresolved allegations of sexual assault he’s pressing forward with a bid for governor. The women’s allegations, which he’s spent two years trying to refute, are a dark cloud over what could have been a strong campaign, making it nearly impossible to fundraise or secure endorsements. Outside observers say there’s no way he can win, raising the question of why he’s running. Fairfax’s first answer when asked: “I think it’s important to stand up for the truth.” But to his critics Fairfax’s candidacy is just an attempt to rehab his image.