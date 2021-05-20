La Crosse Loggers expect big things for 2021 season

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The 2021 Loggers season will let in 100% capacity and bring back common traditions to the ballpark that was held back in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The excitement doesn't stop there. The Loggers are bringing in one of the most talented rosters to date, according to general manager, Ben Kapanke.

"From a roster standpoint, the coaching staff and Chris Goodell, our team president, just put together a phenomenal, talent leading group. They are guys that you are gonna see from all across the country that are top freshman in the nation out of high school coming to Copeland Park. You're gonna see the talent on display as it is every year... You're gonna see probably one of the more talented rosters we've ever put together," said general manager, Ben Kapanke.

The Loggers home opener is on June 2nd against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.