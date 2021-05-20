Local couple shares journey to parenthood through adoption

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are many different types of parents: birth parents, step-parents, and parental figures like teachers and mentors. In many cases, parents create their own forever families through adoption, but that process is not as easy as it may seem.

According to Adoption Network, there are about 1.5 million adopted children in the United States. While the timeline of adoption fluctuates on a case-by-case basis, the entire process can take months or years to finalize.

Lisa and Chris of La Crosse first met online in 2014 and got married a few years later. The couple enjoys spending time with their family, including a host of nieces and nephews, and they were looking forward to adding their own little one to the bunch.

"Our house is conducive to having kids in it, and that's one of the reasons we bought it. We wanted enough bedrooms to start a family one day," said Lisa.

But a couple of months after they were married, the two were involved in a car crash. Their lengthy recovery process thereafter put their hopes of starting a family on hold. They said that due to already being in their mid-30's and wanting to start their family as soon as possible, they began to look into other options.

"We figured the sooner we could get started, the sooner we could have the family we always wanted to have. We reached out to Catholic Charities just to get some information. That really got the ball rolling," said Chris.

In Wisconsin, potential parents are required to fill out an application, do at least 6 hours of face-to-face education and at least 20 hours of self-study education. This is in addition to the home study, a several month process which consists of background checks and references, visits or interviews, education, and foster care licensing. After the home study is completed and approved, parents are able to be matched with children.

Chris and Lisa describe themselves as very private people, but they decided to take a leap of faith and document their adoption journey on Facebook. They said that this was a way to share information with people outside of their immediate everyday circle. It did not take very long for their page to reach the masses.

"I think it was 20 minutes before it was shared by people I had no idea who they were. It's just amazing how it compounds. A friend shares it, their friend shares it, and then people were sharing it and we had no idea who they were. It's amazing the way social media works, and for good in our case," said Lisa.

Often times, adoptive families will self-match. This means that they find a connection to an expectant parent outside of an agency. It is one way that adoption can take a little less time. In Chris and Lisa's case, their Facebook page contributed to their success with adoption.

"A friend of a friend saw one of our Facebook posts. They had a family member who was having a baby, and they were interested in placing that baby with us," said Lisa.

The couple alerted Catholic Charities about their match, and just a few days later, a baby girl named Zinnia was discharged from the hospital to come home with Lisa and Chris.

"It was a whirlwind of 48 hours between finding out and bringing a bundle of joy home. I don't know what we expected exactly, but it was certainly not for [our Facebook page] to go as broad as it did. Ultimately, it did work to help us find Zinnie," said Chris.

However, the couple did have to contain their joy just a little bit. In what is called the termination of parental rights, it typically takes about 30 days for the rights of a child's first family to be rescinded by the court. The birth parents can change their mind about the adoption and terminating their rights up to this court hearing.

"We tried to tamper our excitement a little bit because we knew there was a chance that Zinnie might not stay with us and that she might go back with her first family. We knew that might be the decision that was best for her and for that family. We had to be okay with that, but also knew we'd be really sad if that happened," said Lisa.

Fortunately, the couple got to keep their newfound family intact. Seven months after bringing Zinna home from the hospital, they were finally able to finalize the adoption in a virtual Zoom hearing which included their loved ones. In total, their entire process from contacting Catholic Charities to officially adding Zinna to their family took a little over 14 months. They said that despite the challenges of going through adoption during a pandemic, they would do it again.

Chris and Lisa's house is now filled baby toys and books, but sitting in Zinnia's nursery is a changing table that was once a dresser in Lisa's childhood bedroom. It was touched up by Stoddard small business owner Amy Nelson. Through her business Upcycling by Amy, she gives new life to old furniture.

"This all started as a hobby, so none of it was really the plan. It has expanded as I've gone through the years, and it's interesting how it's gone and morphed into other things," said Nelson. She continued, "I can totally do a heavy distressed chicken wire farmhouse dresser, but then turn around and do a gilded gold-dipped leg high gloss modern piece. I think if you just do one thing and one style, it can get really redundant and boring. I like to have versatility."

Catholic Charities is the backbone behind making Chris and Lisa's adoption a reality. The agency handles private adoption services in La Crosse as well as Eau Claire, Wausau and Milwaukee. This includes domestic and international adoptions. They also have a pregnancy support program to work with expectant parents who are considering adoption for their baby. Rhea Newman, an adoption social worker at Catholic Charities in La Crosse, said anyone looking to grow their family should definitely consider adoption.

"A lot of times, our adoptions are open adoptions. There's often a relationship between birth mom, possibly birth father, and the adoptive families. The birth mother can still see her child grow up and know that he or she is doing okay, but also have this beautiful relationship with the adoptive family who is able to provide the child with what they need," said Newman.

Lisa and Chris still keep in contact with members of Zinnia's first family.

If you are looking into any of the adoption services offered by Catholic Charities, you can call their toll-free number which is 1 (822) 212-4357 or visit their website.

To respect Chris and Lisa's privacy, we have excluded their last name from this story.