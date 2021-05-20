Local resident receives one final wish from Kathy’s Fund

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW)- Kathy's Fund granted a local resident one final wish, allowing her to spend some time with her favorite animals.

After growing up on her family's farm in Illinois, Vicky Holmen has had a special love for horses and dogs. Additionally, Holmen spent extensive time raising horses and serving as a groom for race horses.

Holmen stated she felt right at home when Kathy's Fund, administered by Black River Memorial Hospital’s B-Home Services and Supplies, allowed her to spend time with these animals. Holmen snuggled up with local horse Doc, as well as dog Duchess, owned by BRMH-Homecare Director Dena Graff.

The time also allowed Holmen to reflect back on some of her favorite memories with the animals. The Illinois native recounted her work with Tooth and Nails, a high strung racing horse she once groomed.

"If you didn’t pay enough attention to him, he would kick or bite, so I always had to be on the lookout," Holmen said.

Holmen also shared another memory of her daughter, Leellen. "A mare had foaled in the field and Leellen crept in to play with the baby, and it charged after her," said Holmen. "The mare stepped in between, shielding Leellen from being hurt. Our dog, Smokey, grabbed her by the collar and drug her out of the paddock."

Holmen stated that although things in her life weren't always positive, she was always happy as long as she was with dogs and horses.

Kathy's fund has worked to provide last wishes for many other families, including a special meal, a personal sound amplifier for a hearing-impaired patient, flowers for an anniversary, transportation needs, and one last round and lunch for an avid golfer and his family.

According to Graff, the organization is always happy to provide special times for their patients. "With Kathy’s Fund, we can provide some lasting memories for our patients and their families," said Graff.

All those interested in donating to Kathy’s Fund can contact B-Home Services and Supplies at 715-284-3662.