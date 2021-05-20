Mayo Clinic doctors explain the importance of clinical trials

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As health officials celebrate National Clinical Trials Day, Mayo Clinic doctors are breaking down why these trials are so important.

According to experts, clinical trials strive to find the best possible care for patients by developing new treatment options. According to Dr. Naveen Pereira, a specialist at Mayo Clinic's Department of Cardiovascular Diseases, clinical trials are the very backbone of medicine.

"It's just so important to look at clinical trials as the best way to get the best possible care to our patients. The most efficacious treatment with the least possible side effects," said Pereira.

Pereira stated the process for conducting clinical trials is typically very long, as it requires extensive research and testing. In most trials, earlier stages involve small testing groups, as researchers work to determine if a particular treatment option is safe and feasible.

Once this is complete, later phases then shift to focus on administering the treatment to much larger groups of people. Although this is the usual template clinical trials follow, COVID-19 fostered an accelerated approach.

According to the Head of Mayo Clinic's Covid Research Team Andrew Badley, researchers did not skip any steps in doing so. Additionally, Badley also pointed out that officials did not speed through any testing of the vaccines.

Instead, extra time was shaved off the process by implementing quicker manufacturing processes, communicating with participants electronically, and cutting down on the amount of time it takes for the FDA and other regulatory organizations to review the trials.

Badley assured the public that this quickened approach did not compromise the quality or safety of any vaccine and instead allowed scientists to develop more efficient methods.

"I and others have spoken with people from the CDC and NIH and the FDA and there is no question in my mind that all of the regulatory steps and rigorous science that could be brought to bare on these vaccines was brought to bare on these vaccines," said Badley.

Badley reminds community members that while there is no such thing as no side effects, it is very rare to find a treatment option, such as these vaccines, that is 90 percent effective.

Badley believes the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks and encourages everyone to be vaccinated.