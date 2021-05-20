Oat milk maker Oatly to raise $1.4b in IPO

Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly $10 billion. It’s the latest milestone in the rapid rise of oat milk, which is winning consumers __ and big-name investors like Oprah Winfrey __ with the message that it’s healthier and more environmentally sustainable than cow’s milk. U.S. sales of oat milk jumped 131% over the last year, according to Nielsen.