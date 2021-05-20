Palestinian minister: Cease-fire in Gaza is `not enough’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians’ top diplomat says a cease-fire in Gaza will enable two million Palestinians to sleep but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem’s future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency General Assembly meeting Thursday on the Gaza conflict that while an Israeli cease-fire is “good” it doesn’t address “the core issue” that started the violence — Jerusalem and Israeli actions at the Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and its policy of evicting Palestinians from their homes in different neighborhoods.