Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations

A panel of religious leaders agreed that the faith community should lead the way on reparations for America’s history of slavery and racial discrimination and can help the nation’s process of reconciliation and healing. Wednesday’s panel was organized by The Associated Press, The Religion News Service and The Conversation. It also included Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who has sponsored a bill that would create a commission to study the issue. U.S. religious groups have seen widespread interest in reparations. Many are initiating or considering how to make amends through financial investments and long-term programs benefiting Black Americans.