Polish journalist wins legal battle against US activist

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish journalist who described a U.S. conservative activist as part of a global war against democracy by right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has won a years-long legal battle with the American. Matthew Tyrmand has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against liberal and mainstream media seeking to expose their alleged bias. Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and the publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as “part of the global war by the right wing against democracy” and as a supporter of then-President Donald Trump.