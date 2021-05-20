Remember your ABCs to ‘stop the bleed’

Altoona (WQOW) - One-and-a-half quarts of blood could be the difference between life or death.

On Wednesday, groups learned that fact when they learned to 'stop the bleed' with Eau Claire County Emergency Management Team.

With guidance from Mayo Clinic's trauma department, course attendees learned to stop the bleed by packing wounds, learning to make sure the scene is safe and using tourniquets.

According to the instructor, the tighter the tourniquet is, the better the patient's chances are of survival.

In fact, only paramedics or physicians should ever loosen or remove tourniquets and if the injured finds themselves in pain when wearing a tourniquet, it's likely an indication that it was put on correctly.

"Better to have damage to an arm or leg than have the victim bleed to death. Never doubt yourself. If you see somebody bleeding out profusely, put a tourniquet on. You're better off to let that patient keep that arm then let them bleed out. If the bleeding is not stopped with one tourniquet, and it is as tight as you can get it, you can place a second one just above the first one," said Karen Wright, a Fall Creek volunteer first responder and member of the Mayo Clinic trauma department.

Wright said it's safe to keep a tourniquet on for up to two hours.

When attempting to stop a bleed, Wright said to ensure your own safety first, and remember your ABCs: A - alert by calling 911, B - find the bleed, And C - apply compression to stop the bleeding.

Also be sure to let an EMT or physician know if you were exposed to blood, due to blood-borne illnesses.