Rittenhouse due to make first in-person court appearance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, is expected to make his first in-person court appearance. Rittenhouse is set to appear at a status conference Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out deadlines and other housekeeping matters ahead of his trial in November. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the August protests. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time. He maintains he was defending himself. COVID-19 protocols forced Rittenhouse to make his earlier court appearances virtually but those restrictions have now been lifted.