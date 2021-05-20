Shredding it up- Harter’s La Crosse to host a shredding event

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Do you have confidential documents that are taking up space in your house and you don't know what to do with them?

Harter's of La Crosse is holding a drive-thru shred event this Friday and Saturday for the community to safely dispose of their confidential documents.

The event takes place at 2850 Larson Street in La Crosse's Industrial Park. hours of the event are Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 from 8am to noon.

Businesses and city residents are strongly encouraged to bring their documents to this free event. However any amount of documents over 100 pounds will cost an additional charge to have shredded.

Jeff Holmquist, commented on the importance of shredding confidential documents.

"One piece of paper can bankrupt you if the wrong people get ahold of your personal information that can be it. You know your tax papers, your credit card receipts, etc. that's all information you shouldn't have out there for everybody to see."

If you cant make it to the shredding event, you can still have documents that need to be shredded, you can call 608-782-5582