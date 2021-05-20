‘So relieved’: Hiker saved after 5 days in California forest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness has been found alive. Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest. A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member shows Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly. The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday when Null didn’t return from a day hike in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.