Tickets for additional Wisconsin State Fair headliners go on sale Thursday

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- On Thursday morning, people will be able to buy tickets for some additional Wisconsin State Fair's acts performing on the Main Stage.

The fair will start Thursday, Aug. 5 and run through Sunday, Aug. 15, and there will be some big names gracing the stage during the run.

Acts going on sale Thursday:

Billy Idol with special guest: Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns with We The Kingdom: Monday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Foreigner with ASIA featuring John Payne: Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Hank Williams Jr. with Alex Miller: Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at WiStateFair.com or by calling the ticket office at 414-266-7100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no walk-up sales.

All Main Stage tickets will include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the park.

Main Stage shows already on sale include The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, Chris Young, and Brothers Osborne.