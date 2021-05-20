UN rights body to hold special session over Mideast violence

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body says it will hold a special session next week to address “the grave human rights situation” in Palestinian areas of Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The Human Rights Council will convene the May 27 meeting after a request presented by Pakistan, as coordinator of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation. The session at the 47-member-state body in Geneva paves the way for a daylong debate over the recent deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Mideast conflict that has raged for decades.